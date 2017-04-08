The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is an SUV That Runs 11-Second Quarter Miles

Can your SUV run a quarter mile in 11.6 seconds? How about 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph? Can it tow up to 7,200 pounds as well?

Well, if you have a need for speed and are in the market for a power wagon to haul gear, groceries, and ass — say hell-o to the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

The Detroit-built Trackhawk will debut at the 2017 New York auto show this week and is expected to arrive in dealerships this fall.

“Long recognized as the full-size SUV capability leader, Jeep Grand Cherokee is now the most powerful and quickest SUV as well, with the introduction of our new 707-horsepower Trackhawk,” said Mike Manley, FCA/Jeep brand head, in a statement.

“The new Grand Cherokee Trackhawk delivers astounding performance numbers, backed by renowned SRT engineering that combines world-class on-road driving dynamics with luxury, refinement and an array of innovative advanced technology.”

Under its beefy hood, which features dual heat nostrils, the Trackhawk packs a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 that delivers 707 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to an upgraded, high-torque friendly eight-speed automatic transmission.

The super SUV also gets a big new Brembo braking system with giant 15.8-inch front rotors clamped by six-piston calipers and 13.8-inch rear ones with four-piston clamps to bring it to a stop from 60 mph in only 114 feet. The large bright yellow calipers are further highlighted by the blacked-out 20 x 10-inch Titanium wheels. It rolls on standard and rides 1-inch lower than non-SRT models.

Four-wheel-drive with an electronic limited-slip rear differential and a single-speed active transfer case is standard. Jeep says a new, full-time active transfer case uses forged steel chain sprockets and a wider chain for extra strength and durability.

To help the Trackhawk hit its claimed straight-line performance figures, Jeep fitted it with a standard launch control system that sets the engine, transmission, drivetrain, and suspension up for maximum acceleration. When enabled, Launch Control also enables a new Torque Reserve system, which improves engine torque response and acceleration performance by pre-positioning the supercharger bypass valve to minimize manifold fitting time, cutting fuel to specific cylinders, and managing ignition timing.

The standard adaptive suspension, which provides a 1.0-inch lower ride height, can be adjusted via the Grand Cherokee’s Selec-Track system. It features five modes — auto, sport, track, snow, and tow — that also adjust the the four-wheel drive system functionality and how much power is sent to the rear wheels, transmission shift times, shifter paddle functionality, and electric power steering’s behavior.

Up front, Jeep’s iconic seven-slot grille is flanked by adaptive, bi-xenon headlamps and ringed with LEDs. There are no fog lights; in their place air intakes for engine and oil cooling. Out back, quad exhaust tips join a gloss black lower rear fascia.

Inside, the Trackhawk gets racing inspired details, soft-touch dash materials, Nappa leather and suede seats, black chrome finish, carbon-fiber spears, and a three-spoke flat bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters.

The driver-focused instrument panel center stack features an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen that’s Android Auto and Apple CarPlay friendly. It also displays performance timers, gauge readouts, and has an engine dynamometer screen that measures horsepower, torque and current transmission gear.

Numerous safety perks includes a new trailer hitch camera and a valet mode that reduces horsepower and torque substantially. Other standard features include adaptive cruise control, advanced brake assist, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross path detection, forward collision warning with crash mitigation, front and rear park assist, and lane departure warning.

Sound freaks have a choice of two audio systems, one of which is an 825-watt Harman Kardon high-performance audio system with 19-speakers and two subwoofers (no details were provided for the other).

The 2018 model is available in nine flavors: True Blue, Billet Silver, Granite Crystal, Diamond Black, Ivory Tri-coat, Bright White, Velvet Red, Rhino, and Redline 2.

Pricing has not been announced, but we’ll know more as we get closer to its delivery date.