2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee S Goes Dark in Europe

Paint it, black already. No colors anymore is not a problem for the 2018 Jeep Cherokee S—a special edition model made exclusively for several lucky European markets.

Jeep introduced the Grand Cherokee S recently, and we are strongly optimistic that a version should reach our shores in the near future. If not, here’s what you’ll need to convert your own Grand Cherokee.

Start with a fresh coat of black and add Low Gloss Granite Crystal accents on the badging, grille bezels, step pad, tail lamps, and 20-inch aluminum wheels.

Coat the grille in gloss black as well as all of the window surrounds. Add a sports suspension and around back, add a black chrome finish for the dual exhaust.

Under the hood, options include a 3.0-liter V-6 diesel engine that offers 250 horsepower, a 3.6-liter V-6 with 286 horsepower, or a 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 with 352 horsepower—we think you know which one is the right answer here. All three engines are mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Inside the cabin gets Anodized Gun Metal accents, black wood finishes, and a black instrument panel accent stitching. Add a panoramic dual-pane sunroof, leather covered steering wheel, some Mopar bright metal pedals, and black Nappa SRT-like perforated leather seats with black accent stitching and voila! You have yourself your very own Grand Cherokee S.

If black is not your thing, the Jeep Grand Cherokee (2017 model shown above and below) comes in 10 flavors, including the exclusive for Grand Cherokee Sangria Metallic Clear Coat paint.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but we imagine it will add a few grand to the Grand Cherokee’s base price of $33,681.