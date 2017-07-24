2018 Jaguar XJR575 Reaches Top Speed of 186 mph

Although Jaguar is making a big push toward crossovers, now that its best-selling model in the U.S. is the F-Pace, the brand hasn’t forgotten about its flagship sedan. The 2018 Jaguar XJ receives a new high-performance variant that delivers 25 more hp than the XJR.

The 2018 Jaguar XJR575 sits at the top of the XJ range in terms of performance. From its 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 engine, the aptly named sedan produces 575 hp and 517 lb-ft of torque. Jaguar estimates a 0-60-mph time of 4.2 seconds.

Top speed in the XJR575 is 186 mph, and Jaguar says it can achieve this feat in just 44 seconds. In comparison, the XJR has a top speed of 174 mph.

To distinguish the XJR575 from lesser trims, Jaguar equipped the model with unique badging, twin hood louvers, and red brake calipers paired with special 20-inch gloss-black wheels. The model also features a special rear spoiler, side sills, front bumper, and lower air intakes with gloss black surrounds. Customers have a choice between two bespoke exterior paint jobs created by the automaker’s Special Vehicle Operations division: Velocity Blue and Satin Corris Gray.

Inside the cabin, look for bespoke embossed tread plates and intaglio and diamond-quilted seats. A 10-inch touchscreen sits front and center on the dash, and 4G Wi-Fi is available. Key safety features on the model include emergency braking, blind spot assist, lane keep assist, and park assist.

Jaguar says it will make further announcements on the 2018 XJ lineup, including U.S. pricing information, later this year.