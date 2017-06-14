2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Arrives This Winter

Those looking for a midsize luxury wagon will have one more option to choose from this winter. Set to battle the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon and Volvo V90, the 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake is marked above its competitors with a starting price in the low-$70,000 range.

The XF Sportbrake has plenty in common with its sedan sibling. Not only does it feature the same front face and aluminum-intensive architecture, but it also promises the same cornering ability thanks to software functions such as Intelligent Driveline Dynamics. Although the lines running through the XF Sportbrake make it appear bigger than the sedan, both models share the same overall length of 195 inches. The model comes with 20-inch wheels, a body kit with gloss black extended side sills and trunk lid spoiler, and taillights in the half-roundel motif similar to the units on the new F-Pace SUV.

Only one engine option is available for the XF Sportbrake sold in the U.S. This is a 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 shared with the F-Type, producing 380 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. All models are paired with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Jaguar says the XF Sportbrake can hit 60 mph in 5.3 seconds, just 0.2 second behind the automaker’s estimate for the XF sedan equipped with the same engine.

To enhance performance, Jaguar calibrated the suspension specifically for the needs of the wagon, which is 275 pounds heavier than the XF S sedan. The front suspension was made light and stiff and uses a double-wishbone architecture, and in back, a standard self-leveling rear air suspension enhances performance. These air springs replace the steel coils on the sedan to improve ride quality and counteract the weight of heavy loads. Drivers can adjust settings for the suspension, throttle mapping, steering, and the gear shift. Adaptive Surface Response allows the XF Sportbrake to tackle anything from wet grass, snow, ice, or gravel.

Inside the cabin, you’ll notice familiar cues from the XF sedan, including an available 10-inch center touchscreen. The cabin also benefits from a split folding 4:20:40 rear seat, four-zone climate control as well as optional cabin air purification system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, heated seats, and a full-length fixed panoramic sunroof. Jaguar even offers a wristband vehicle key in addition to the standard key fob, so owners don’t have to have their keys in their pocket when enjoying outdoor activities.

Drivers can open the tailgate with the swipe of the foot underneath the bottom of the rear bumper. They can also set height limits for the tailgate opening via the center touchscreen. The hatch opens to provide a healthy 31.7 cubic feet of trunk space.

Safety features include autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitor, reverse traffic detection for maneuvering in parking lots, and adaptive cruise control that can maintain a set distance from the car in front even when traffic comes to a full stop.

A configurator for the new wagon is already out, and it lists two available models: the XF Sportbrake S and XF Sportbrake First Edition. The S model starts at $71,445. First Edition models, priced from $73,095, gain extra features including a gesture-controlled sunblind.