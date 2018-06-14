EAST LOS ANGELES, California — Tooling around in a 2018 Jaguar F-Type Coupe in Caldera Red with an Ebony interior makes me think of Roger Waters’ lyrics for Pink Floyd’s “Welcome to the Machine” from the album “Wish You Were Here.”

The song and album are classics and the F-Type is a new classic for the British marque. If you want to stand apart from usual Audi, BMW, and Porsche crowd—this coupe is made for you.

It looks amazing and will turn heads pretty much anywhere you go. Everyone from security guards to current and former Jaguar owners will chat you up about your hot set of wheels.

There are more than two-dozen variants of the F-Type available, which range in price from $60,895 up to over $125,000 for a fully loaded F-Type SVR.

Under the hood, our tester packed a modest turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The Ingenium engine is mated exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Sadly, a six-speed manual isn’t available on this trim level.

The new turbo four is no SVR and a stick would likely make it more fun to drive, but damn, does it look good or what? Think of it as a sporty cruiser for quick local jaunts around town and it will not disappoint you at this price point.

Parked in front of my garage, the F-Type looked like a gorgeous Matchbox toy come to life. Pop the hood, doors, and hatch, and the coupe transforms into a massive Swiss Army Knife.

It’s the kind of car you can simply stare at while you plan your next adventure to the market. And by the way, it can actually hold at least seven or eight bags of groceries in the rear. Try that in a convertible F-Type and you’ll be lucky enough to get two bags in the breadbox-sized trunk—but hey, that’s what the passenger seat is for.

On the subject of trunks, if you need to add windshield wiper fluid to your Jag, that’s where you will add it on this fine beauty. There’s no spare tire either, but there is an air pump and a tow jack in case you get a flat.

The rear spoiler rises when you reach speeds above 60 mph and it looks like the trunk hatch is open the first time you notice it in the rear view mirror.

Overall, the interior bits could be better for the money, the seats are on the thin side, and it reminds us of a Nissan 370Z in some places like the dash—especially to the touch. The F-Type weighs in at 3,360 pounds, which is about 124 pounds lighter than the previous base model, which featured a supercharged 3.0-liter V-6 that offered 340 hp.

The electronic power assisted steering does the job and the coupe feels balanced on twistier roads. Unfortunately, the Meridian Sound System was a bit of a disappointment and the driver’s side door speaker rattles and vibrates no matter how much we fine-tuned the system. The car also shutters on and off with the start stop technology activated—which you can thankfully turn off.

Around back, the coupe’s single rectangular exhaust tip lets others know it’s not a V-6 with twin exhaust tips. Still, it’s a fast, fun, ride overall and it can really move when it has too. The fixed panoramic roof adds $1,175 to the price tag and is a lovely touch for sightseeing.

The climate package adds $1,380 to the tab, which adds two-zone climate control, heated windshield, heated seats, and heated steering wheel—another must add in an otherwise excellent machine.