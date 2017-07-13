2018 Jaguar E-Pace Leaps Into the Compact Crossover Frenzy

Last month, Jaguar said that we would see its latest offering, the 2018 E-Pace, on July 13. Well, today is that day and Jaguar has delivered, starting with a ridiculous barrel roll at the launch event.

As you can see, the compact crossover carries a resemblance to its F-Pace sibling, though up front, its lines are not nearly as taut or muscular. To use the obligatory cat analogy, it’s more of a Jaguar cub than an adult big cat. LED units are used for both the headlamps and taillights, with J-blade running lights fitted on uplevel E-Pace S models. A choice of 11 exterior colors is on offer for the E-Pace, and wheels ranging in size from 17 to 21 inches.

With a 105.6-inch wheelbase and a 173.0-inch overall length, the E-Pace is a fairly small cat in stature that straddles the territory between the compact and subcompact segments. Where it’s not small is weight. This fat cat tips the scales at 4,175 lbs, over 100 lbs more than the larger F-Pace and some 400-500 lbs heavier than most other compact CUVs. For comparison, our Four Seasons Infiniti QX30 is similar in size but weighs just 3,364 lbs, a huge difference even when you account for the extra weight of the E-Pace’s standard AWD system.

Power will come exclusively from Jaguar’s new Ingenium 2.0-liter turbo-four, with a nine-speed automatic getting exclusive distribution rights in the U.S. It’ll be offered in two flavors: one making 246 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque, and one making 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Per Jaguar, the 246-hp variant of the E-Pace will be able to hit 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, while the 296-hp version will get there in 5.9 seconds.

Inside, the E-Pace receives a sprinkling of the F-Type to go along with the brand’s more conventional bits. Mixed in with Jaguar’s 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 10.1-inch infotainment screen is the sports car’s driver-oriented layout and electric shifter (rejoice, ye that dislike the retracting rotary shifter). Along with the F-Type’s shifter, the E-Pace receives its rotary climate controls and mode selector switch, cleaning up the center stack and console. In all, it’s an even more attractive space than the F-Pace’s.

The aforementioned mode selector has four settings — Normal, Dynamic, ECO, and “Rain, Ice and Snow.” The modes control the E-Pace’s throttle response, steering, transmission shift speeds, and, if equipped, the optional Adaptive Dynamics active suspension, which will be available some time after the initial launch. An individual mode called Configurable Dynamics, which will let the driver choose between normal and dynamic for each component, will also be available as an option.

Other notable features include the usual arsenal of active safety features, available 825-watt Meridian 15-speaker sound system, 4G wi-fi hotspot, and a windshield-projected head-up display.

When the E-Pace goes on sale in early 2018, it will be available in seven flavors — three “Core” models with the 264-hp engine, three R-Dynamic models with the 296-hp engine, and a First Edition version available only for 2018 that is effectively a loaded Core model with cosmetic bits taken from the R-Dynamic range added on. Prices will start at $39,595 for the Core range, $48,245 for the R-Dynamic range, and $54,545 for the First Edition.