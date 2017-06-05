2018 Infiniti Q50 Rolls Off the Line in Japan

Good news for sedan fans: The 2018 Infiniti Q50 is already rolling off the line and expected to reach U.S. dealerships later this summer.

Infiniti announced that the first Q50s manufactured at the company’s facility in Tochigi, Japan, would be shipping out shortly.

“The capability and quality of the new Q50 is exceptional and meets the high standards of Infiniti,” Infiniti chairman and global president Roland Krueger said in a statement. “Our engineering and manufacturing team is ramping up production, and we are looking forward to shipping vehicles to customers around the world. At Infiniti, our production system follows a very strict ‘kaizen’ process of continuous improvement. Not only do we work hard to improve with every vehicle that comes off the line, as part of our Empower the Drive brand promise, we also strive to continually improve every process in every part of the business.”

The refreshed Q50 is the company’s best-selling model and more than 230,000 have been sold since its debut in 2013. Infiniti’s Sport 400 variant features a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V-6 engine. A 2.0-liter turbo-charged four-cylinder option is also available.

“We can’t wait to bring the updated, 2018 Q50 to the North American market,” Infiniti vice president Randy Parker said in a release. “Its benchmark performance and athletic styling make it an important cornerstone in our product line. We are excited to get this newest sports sedan in the hands of our fans when it arrives in Infiniti showrooms later this summer.”