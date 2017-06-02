2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Adds Value Package

The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is arriving at dealerships now with an available Value package that bundles together popular features not standard on the base model.

For $1,900, the Value Package adds power windows with front auto-up/down, proximity key with push-button start, and heated dual power side mirrors with turn signal indicators. The package is only available on models with the base 2.4-liter engine making 185 hp, not the turbocharged 2.0-liter producing 240 hp. Prices for the Santa Fe Sport start at $25,900 when equipped with front-wheel drive, or $27,450 with all-wheel drive.

All Santa Fe Sports include standard features including a rearview camera, automatic on/off headlights, LED headlight accents, and remote keyless entry with alarm. For 2018, Hyundai has made three key packages standard on Blue Link-equipped models for a full three years. These include the Connected Care Package, which features automatic collision notification, emergency assistance, on-demand diagnostics, and other services as well as the Remote Package, allowing drivers to remotely control features such as climate control, door locks, and lights. Most Blue Link services are accessible via Amazon Alexa, smartphone, or smartwatch. The Guidance Package is also included, adding destination search by Google and complimentary map software updates. Of course, benefitting from this package requires opting for the navigation system.

While the Santa Fe Sport is making its way to dealerships now, the larger Santa Fe will be available sometime in early summer. This model will also benefit from the standard Blue Link services for three years.