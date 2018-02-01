2018 Hyundai Kona Priced Starting at $20,450

Although a bit late to the game, Hyundai will soon introduce a new subcompact crossover to the U.S. market. The 2018 Hyundai Kona goes on sale in March with a starting price of $20,450. All-wheel drive tacks on $1,300 to the price of any trim.

At that starting price, the Kona undercuts the Toyota C-HR, Mazda CX-3, and Honda HR-V. Base models come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine good for 147 hp and paired to a six-speed automatic. Standard features include a 7-inch infotainment screen and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Buyers opting for the SEL trim will pay $22,100, and an extra $150 if they want it with a color-contrasting roof. The SEL offers up heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, HD Radio, and other features. The SEL Tech Package, costing $1,500, brings along a power tilt-and-slide sunroof, fog lights, forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian protection, and other goodies.

Limited and Ultimate models upgrade to a 1.6-liter turbo-four with 175 hp. They also receive a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Priced from $25,650, the Limited boasts LED headlights and taillights, a power tilt-and-slide sunroof, eight-way power driver seat with lumbar, leather seat surfaces, and other features.

The Ultimate pushes the subcompact crossover into a higher price territory than you might expect. This trim runs from $28,350, a higher starting price than you’ll find on the top trims of the CX-3, C-HR, and HR-V. But you get a head-up display, an 8-inch infotainment screen with navigation, wireless charging, lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, park distance warning, and other goodies.

There are numerous exterior color options for the Kona. These include shades of red, blue, gray, silver, black, white, and the unforgettable Lime Twist.