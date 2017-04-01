2018 Honda Odyssey to Feature Horn-Mounted Emojis

Have you ever been cut off in traffic and wish you had something more expressive than just a loud horn pound your fist on? Well, how about a Rush Hour Traffic emoji or, better yet, an emoji middle finger for the jerk who cut you off?

Good news! Honda has updated the traditional vehicle horn with the introduction of its all-new Honda Horn Emojis. The company describes the new tech as “an integrated vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-human communications system for the modern driver.”

The new horn is now standard equipment on the all-new 2018 Honda Odyssey minivan, which goes on sale this spring. Seven new emoji buttons are featured in the center of the steering wheel and circle the shiny chrome Honda logo.

Aside from the Angry emojis, there’s a Happy Honda emoji for friends and family, and even a Honda Dog emoji for our furry friends. Honda says that one is silent to humans but warns canines of approaching vehicles.

“Horns have been around for over a century, but little has been done to make these sound-making devices a personal expression of the driver’s emotions like we’re doing with the all-new Honda Odyssey,” said Alice Alerto, Honda horn engineer, in a statement.

“We have exhaustively researched and tested these new Honda Horn Emojis to offer the industry’s most advanced in-vehicle technology in the minivan segment.”

According to Honda researchers anger is the number one reason the driver uses a standard horn. No surprise there.

“Honda’s goal was to take horn expression to the next level by expanding the emotional spectrum into other audio-based gestures such as happiness, love and empathy. Through the rigorous development process, Honda engineers have achieved a seamless transition from a traditional horn to Honda Horn Emojis.”

If the new horn sounds too ridiculous to be true — it is. Honda Dream Labs strikes again with another April Fool’s Day joke.