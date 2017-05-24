2018 Honda Odyssey Priced from $30,890

The 2018 Honda Odyssey goes on sale tomorrow starting at $30,890, an increase of $100 from the previous base model.

The Odyssey commands a similar starting price to the 2017 Toyota Sienna, and the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica before incentives. But a base 2017 Kia Sedona only costs $27,850.

For 2018, the base Odyssey LX adds new features such as dual-zone automatic climate control, an acoustic-laminated windshield, and noise-cancelling technology. One step up is the EX, which features tri-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and other upgrades for a grand total of $34,760. Honda Sensing is now standard on this trim and brings along collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation, and lane keep assist. Prices are up just slightly from the 2017 Odyssey EX.

On the EX-L trim, available for $38,260, buyers get leather-trimmed seats, a power tailgate, a one-touch power slide and tilt moonroof, and extra USB ports. The EX-L Navi Res adds a rear entertainment system with Blu-Ray playback capability as well as a Garmin navigation system. Prices breach the $40,000 mark at this point, with the EX-L Navi-Res priced at $40,260.

The Touring trim replaces the standard nine-speed automatic transmission with a new 10-speed unit. Priced at $45,410, the model also tacks on a hands-free power tailgate, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, front and rear parking sensors, and the HondaVac vacuum cleaner that was previously only available on the top-trim level. This top trim level is the Odyssey Elite, which adds ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and other items to the mix. Prices for this range-topper start at $47,570, making it over $1,000 more expensive than the top-trim 2017 Odyssey.

All Odysseys come with a 3.5-liter V-6 engine producing 280 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque.