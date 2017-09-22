2018 Honda Odyssey Snags the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Top Honor

The Chrysler Pacifica is no longer the only minivan to win the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS’) highest honor, the Top Safety Pick+ designation, as the 2018 Honda Odyssey has also earned that coveted award, along with a five-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The Odyssey scored five stars in NHTSA’s frontal crash tests for both driver and passenger, five stars in side crash tests for both front and rear seats and the pole test, and four stars in rollover performance.

But earning the Top Safety Pick+ designation is the bigger achievement, as recipients need to offer forward crash prevention and good lighting in addition to acing the IIHS’ crash tests. The Odyssey scored “Good” ratings in all crashworthiness tests, including the moderate front overlap, small front overlap, side, roof strength, and head restraint and seat assessments.

The Odyssey also earned a “Superior” rating in front crash prevention thanks to the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety features, which is standard on EX trims and above. Available LED headlights earned the minivan an “Acceptable” rating in the new-for-2017 headlight effectiveness criteria, the minimum score needed to be named a Top Safety Pick+.

The 2018 Honda Odyssey’s safety ratings match those of the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, which also got a Top Safety Pick+ and five-star overall score from NHTSA. Other minivans scored lower, but still performed well overall.

The 2017 Kia Sedona was relegated to just a Top Safety Pick because of its “Poor” headlight score, but earned a five-star overall rating from NHTSA. The 2017 Toyota Sienna missed the Top Safety Pick mark by only earning an “Acceptable” score in the small front overlap test, but gets an overall five-star NHTSA rating.