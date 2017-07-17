2018 Honda Fit Starts at $17,065

The refreshed 2018 Honda Fit goes on sale today with a host of updates, including a new Sport trim, updated color palette, and Honda Sensing safety tech available on all trims. New models start at $17,065, just $100 more than last year’s base Fit.

Base LX models come standard with a 5-inch color LCD screen, versatile 60/20 split second row Magic seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, cruise control, and a six-speed manual transmission. A CVT can be substituted for an extra $800, and with Honda Sensing, the price goes up to $18,865.

Without taking into account content, the starting price of the Honda Fit is high compared to its current rivals. The 2018 Yaris starts at $16,520, while the 2017 Nissan Versa Note starts at $16,365 and the 2017 Fiesta hatch goes for as low as $14,835. The 2017 Chevrolet Sonic hatch, however, has a higher starting price than the Fit.

Next up after the base model, the Sport trim adds bright orange pin stripes, gloss black 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels, chrome exhaust-pipe finisher, side sill garnishes, and an aggressive aero-form front spoiler and rear diffuser. Inside, the color theme continues with black materials and orange contrast stitching as well as a 7-inch touchscreen display. Prices start at $18,375 with the six-speed manual or $19,175 with the CVT. Honda Sensing adds an extra $1,000 to the price of the CVT model.

On the EX trim, priced from $19,035 with the manual and $19,835 with the CVT, buyers receive SiriusXM radio capability, push-button start, sliding sunvisors, and other amenities. Honda Sensing is standard on all EX models, equipping them with adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and road departure warning.

The EX-L sits at the top of the lineup with leather-trimmed seats and heated front seats. Prices begin at $21,395, but the Navi package brings that price to $22,395.

The Honda Fit continues to use a 1.5-liter inline-four with 130 hp and 114 lb-ft of torque.

For the 2018 model year, Honda has added two new exterior colors: Orange Fury and Helios Yellow (replacing Mystic Yellow). Other available colors include shades of white, gray, black, red, and blue. Purple has disappeared from the palette.