2018 Honda Fit Gets Bolder, Brighter Design

Honda’s subcompact hatch will receive a bolder design and a bright-orange color option for the 2018 model year. Arriving in July, the 2018 Honda Fit will also add a new trim level and Honda Sensing safety technologies.

To spruce up the third-generation Fit that first went on sale in 2014, Honda changed up the grille and headlights. The front bumper features a full-width splitter, and the foglight pods take on a new shape. In the rear, look for a redesigned bumper. Two new color options are available including Orange Fury and Helios Yellow Pearl, which replaces Mystic Yellow.

For 2018, the Fit adds a Sport trim positioned just above the base LX. This new model features aerodynamic styling flourishes at the front, side, and rear. A low front splitter is highlighted in orange, and the Sport also receives black finished 16-inch alloy wheels, a three-strake rear diffuser highlighted in orange, chrome exhaust finisher, and a Sport badge.

Even more important than the design updates are new safety features that make the Fit more competitive in its segment. Honda Sensing arrives as an optional feature on the LX and Sport and a standard feature on every other trim. This package brings with it adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, road-departure mitigation, and road-departure warning.

The Fit isn’t the only subcompact hatch to offer advanced safety technologies, although Honda says the Fit is the most affordable car in the U.S. with such a strong offering of these features. The Toyota Yaris has standard Toyota Safety Sense C, which includes a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, and automatic high beams.

The 2018 Honda Fit is expected to continue using a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine making 130 hp and 114 lb-ft of torque. Pricing for the 2018 model has yet to be announced, but we don’t expect it to be much more expensive than the current Fit, which starts at $16,965.