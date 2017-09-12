2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Gets 47-Mile Electric Range

At the New York Auto Show earlier this year, Honda said the plug-in hybrid version of the Clarity would get a 42-mile electric range. But as it turns out, that wasn’t entirely accurate. The production 2018 Honda Clarity plug-in can actually travel 5 extra miles on battery power alone.
Honda announced today that in EPA testing, the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid earned an official electric range of 47 miles. It also got a fuel economy rating of 110 mpg-e and a gasoline-only rating of 44/40/42 mpg city/highway/combined. The overall range is less impressive, though, clocking in at only 340 miles. For comparison, the Toyota Prius Prime plug-in only has a 25-mile EV range but can go a full 640 miles between fill-ups.
“We think the combination of a class-leading 47 miles of all-electric driving range rating and a large, luxurious five-passenger package will give us an advantage in the plug-in hybrid game,” said Ray Mikiciuk, Honda’s assistant vice president in the U.S., in a release. “The Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid represents the dawn of a new era, setting the path to a new generation of Honda products that will bring electrified technology into the mainstream.”
The Clarity Plug-in Hybrid uses a single electric motor that makes 181 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque. It also has a 1.5-liter inline-four that mostly acts as a generator for the 17-kW-hr battery pack. Under certain circumstances, though, the engine can directly power the wheels.
