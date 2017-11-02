Honda Civic Type R Gets Small Price Hike for 2018

The much-anticipated Honda Civic Type R went on sale in June as a 2017 model, so it shouldn’t be a surprise to see the hot hatch move into the 2018 model year, starting today.

The 2018 Honda Civic Type R is available for $34,990. This price is up $215 from the price of the Type R when it first launched. Fortunately, the Type R is still less expensive than rivals. The 2017 Volkswagen Golf R costs $40,195, the 2018 Subaru WRX STI starts at $36,955, and the 2018 Ford Focus RS goes for $41,995.

No significant changes come to the 2018 Type R. It’s still available in a single trim level that carries generous standard features including navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Along with a six-speed manual transmission, the car packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 making 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. It set a record for a front-wheel-drive production car on the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a time of 7 minutes, 43.80 seconds.

According to Automotive News, Honda is considering additional variants of the Type R. The automaker is mulling a more powerful Type R, a softer version dedicated to grand touring, and even an all-wheel-drive variant.