Our Favorite Cars from the 2018 Highway Earth Car Show

This past Sunday marked the fifth annual Highway Earth car show, hosted by Automobile magazine photographer Evan Klein at the Franklin Canyon Park in Beverly Hills, California. As usual, the show brought out a vast variety of cars which meant there was truly something for everyone. From a hot-rodded short bus, to a classic Dino 246 GT to Cobras, Alfas, Porsches, Lotuses, and Citroens, the automotive tastes on display were as varied as they were impressive.

Automobile magazine was a show sponsor for the second year in a row and senior editor Nelson Ireson handed out the Automobile Best of Show award to a rare 1965 Sunbeam Venezia, one of fewer than 200 of the model produced and just five thought to be in the U.S.

This international mash-up is comprised of a Sunbeam chassis and running gear, with elegant Superleggera coachwork by Italian design firm Touring. The end result is a British car with the looks to rival period competition from Italy and we were thrilled to see it on display.

Have a look through our gallery for other show favorites, including a Jaguar XJ220, a Lotus XI, and Workshop 5001’s Porsche 964 RS restoration, dubbed “Black Samurai,” which made an one-off appearance before being delivered to its Hong Kong-based client. And if you missed this year’s show, make sure to attend the 2019 event!