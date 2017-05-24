2018 GMC Yukon Denali Receives 10-Speed Transmission

Although the Acadia has experienced the biggest sales growth of any GMC model so far this year, the brand’s full-size SUV was also on the upswing during the first trimester of the year. For 2018, the Yukon Denali, which accounts for well more than half of all Yukon sales, receives a new transmission and a few cosmetic upgrades.

Just like some new Chevrolet Tahoes, the 2018 GMC Yukon Denali receives a 10-speed automatic transmission as part of its refresh. GMC promises greater fuel efficiency compared to the old model’s eight-speed unit. The Yukon Denali features a familiar 6.2-liter V-8 engine producing 420 hp.

GMC also changed up the appearance of the grille with a layered theme common on other new models like the Acadia and Terrain. The new grille also provides greater airflow to the radiator, and active aero shutters behind the grille can close under certain circumstances to reduce drag and improve fuel economy. The Denali trim will be offered on both the standard Yukon and the long-wheelbase Yukon XL.

Inside the cabin, the model adds a Mastique Ash real wood trim. Other features on the Yukon include heated seats in the first and second rows and ventilated seats up front, a head-up display, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot plan, wireless phone charging, hands-free power liftgate, and an 8-inch infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

The 2018 GMC Yukon Denali goes on sale this fall.