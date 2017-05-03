2018 GMC Terrain Priced at $25,970

Prices for the 2018 GMC Terrain will range from $25,970 to more than $40,200, the automaker announced today. The redesigned compact crossover goes on sale starting this summer.

The only engine available at launch will be a 2.0-liter turbo producing 252 hp. Later, GMC will introduce the standard engine, a 1.5-liter turbo making 170 hp, as well as a 1.6-liter turbodiesel with 137 hp. The two gas models are equipped with a nine-speed automatic, while the diesel makes do with a six-speed unit.

The Terrain comes in four flavors: SL, SLE, SLT, and Denali. After the base SL, which is only available in front-wheel drive, the SLE begins at $28,795 when driven by two wheels and $30,545 when driven by four. The SLT, which adds standard heated front seats and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment screen, starts at $32,295 with front-wheel drive and $34,045 with all-wheel drive. Opting for the diesel engine adds $3,770 to the price of the SLE and $2,845 to the price of the SLT.

The Denali is only available with the upgraded 2.0-liter engine and brings standard goodies like navigation, hands-free power liftgate, and a heated steering wheel. But it’ll set you back $38,495 when opting for front-wheel drive, or $40,245 with all-wheel drive.

GMC’s Terrain is closely related to the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. This model is already on sale with a starting price of $24,475.