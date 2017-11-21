2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain Concept Makes Commuting an Adventure

Just imagine your holiday commute in this thing—road snowed over? Not a problem for the 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain Concept.
The one-of-a-kind snow-climbing machine made it debut in Vail, Colorado this week. It is based on a GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4WD Crew Cab—except as you can see it lost it wheels and now crawls around on big ass Mattracks.
Under the scooped hood, it packs a mighty 6.6-liter turbo-diesel V-8 engine that offers 445 horsepower and 910 lb-ft of torque. The V-8 is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.
“With GMC’s focus on premium capability and design, we wanted to ensure that this concept took these signature attributes to an entirely new level,” said Carl Zipfel, GMC exterior designer in a release.
“The Sierra All Mountain concept Mattracks technology enables the truck to conquer uncharted territory while highlighting premium interior features such as Bose speakers and upscale leather treatments.”
Aside from the nifty tracks with a red finish, the concept also sports bodyside graphics, LED lights, a Ridgid light bar, and Thule snowboard racks.
If you can’t make it to Vail this season, GMC says another Sierra All Mountain concept will make an appearance at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.
