2018 Genesis G80 Starts at $42,725, 3.3T Sport Priced from $56,225

Pricing for the base 2018 Genesis G80 sedan starts at $42,725 (including $975 destination), the automaker has announced. That price represents an increase of just $375 over its 2017 model year counterpart. Genesis also revealed pricing for the entire 2018 G80 lineup, including the new G80 3.3T Sport and the G80 5.0 Ultimate.

Updates to the 2018 Genesis G80 include redesigned 18-inch alloy wheel, revised slim high-mount brake light and lower rear bumper with a chrome accent strip. Inside, there is a new analog fuel gauge (replacing the previous digital gauge), the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a second USB port in the front center console.

That $42,725 base price for the rear-drive 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 sedan includes the automaker’s 3.8-liter V-6, making 311 hp and 293 lb-ft of torque, backed by an eight-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, HID headlights with LED daytime running lights and high-beam assist, rearview camera, navigation with 8.0-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated front seats, leather seating, driver position memory function, dual-zone climate control, and more.

Standard active safety and driver assist tech includes automatic emergency braking (AED) with pedestrian detection, drivers attention alert (DAA), blinds spot detection (BSD) with rear cross-traffic alert (RCTA), land keep assist (LKA) with lane departure warning (LDW), smart cruise control (SCC) with stop/start.

An available $5,000 3.8 Premium Package adds LED fog lights, panoramic sunroof, Lexicon 14-speaker Discrete Logic 7 audio, 7.0-inch color LCD multi-information display, wireless charging pad, front and rear parking sensors, ventilated front seats power rear sunshade, manual rear side window shades, heated rear seats.

The optional $5,100 3.8 Ultimate Package adds shift-by-wire, full LED headlights with dynamic bending light (DBL), premium leather seating, power driver seat cushion extender and side bolster, genuine matte finish wood trim & aluminum trim, full color head-up display, multi-view camera, 9.2-inch touchscreen, Lexicon 17-speaker audio system, power trunk lid, and dual mode front vent control and CO2 sensor.

The new 2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport is priced starting at $56,225. Power for the new 3.3T Sport comes from a twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V-6, making 365 hp and 375 lb-ft, mated to a sport-tuned eight-speed automatic transmission with shift-by-wire technology. The G80 3.3T Sport builds on the 3.8 Ultimate Package and adds more content.

Standard features include 19-inch sport alloy wheels, Sport CDC suspension, Sport front lower bumper cover, rocker molding and rear lower bumper diffuser, dark chrome grille surround and insert, window trim and quad exhaust tips, dark tint taillights, illuminated door sill plates, alloy sport pedals, black microfiber suede headliner, carbon fiber interior trim, and sport steering wheel and sport seats with contrast stitching. The fog lamps are deleted.

The top-spec 2018 Genesis G80 5.0 Ultimate is priced at $57,975. Power for the 5.0 Ultimate comes from a 5.0-liter GDI V-8, making 420 hp (407 hp on regular) and 383 lb-ft (372 lb-ft on regular), mated to an eight-speed automatic. The 5.0 Ultimate builds on the 3.8 Ultimate package and adds 19-inch alloy wheels, quad exhaust tips, illuminated door sill plates, and microfiber suede headliner.

Rear-drive is standard, but the automaker’s HTRAC all-wheel-drive system is available for $2,500 on all trim levels. The package adds a heated steering wheel for all trims, while the G80 3.8 model gains heated rear seats and headlight washers.