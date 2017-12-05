2018 Ford Super Duty Talks Tough, Touts Best-in-Class Towing

2018 Ford Super Duty touts best-in-class towing at 34,000 pounds, which is up 1,500 pounds for the new F-450 4×2 truck.
The Super Duty also sees best-in-class horsepower and torque gains from its upgraded 6.7-liter Power Stroke V-8 diesel engine.
“Super Duty customers expect the best, and for 2018 we’re giving our customers even more power and torque from our 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel—delivering the most horsepower and torque available among all heavy-duty pickups,” said Todd Eckert, Ford truck marketing manager in a statement.
“Plus, our new F-450 pickup now includes a 4X2 model, enabling our customers to get more done with the segment’s best payload and towing.”
The Super Duty V-8 delivers 450 horsepower, a 10 horsepower bump over 2017 and
935 lb-ft of torque, a 10 lb-ft. improvement Ford claims.
It also offers best-in-class 21,000-pound conventional hitch towing and best-in-class 7,360-pound payload capacity we are told.
The 2018 Super Duty F-450 4×2 dual-rear-wheel pickup is available in XL, XLT, Lariat, and Platinum trims. The F-450 starts at $52,830 and goes up from there.
