2018 Ford Mustang Starts at $26,485

Pricing for the 2018 Ford Mustang has been released, revealing a starting price of $26,485 with destination for the EcoBoost fastback coupe with a six-speed manual transmission, which replaces the V-6 as the base model. That represents an increase of $400 over the previous V-6, though it’s $610 less than the 2017 EcoBoost. Pricing for the Mustang GT fastback coupe, on the other hand, jumps $1,900 to $35,995.

The 2018 Mustang EcoBoost convertible start at $31,985, which is $5,500 more than the fastback coupe. Standard equipment includes two USB ports, keyless entry/start, a 4.2-inch screen in the center stack, Ford’s Sync multimedia system, a rearview camera, and 17-inch alloy wheels. All 2018 Mustangs will also get a line lock feature as standard so you can execute easy burnouts regardless of engine choice. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo-four received some minor updates that increase its torque to 350 lb-ft. Power, however, remains at 310 hp. Ford says the the refreshed Mustang EcoBoost will be able to hit 60 mph in under 5.0 seconds in Drag mode.

Step up to the Mustang GT and you’ll get an updated 5.0-liter V-8 now rated at 460 hp and 420 lb-ft, an increase of 25 hp and 20 lb-ft, respectively. The increase also helps the Mustang GT do 0-60 mph in under 4.0 seconds with the optional 10-speed automatic and Drag mode engaged. The GT comes with the same standard features as the EcoBoost but adds LED fog lights, larger brake rotors, and quad exhaust tips. Should you want a GT convertible, you’ll have to pay $45,495, which is $9,995 extra over the GT fastback coupe. However, the Mustang GT convertible is only available in the Premium trim, which adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a nine-speaker audio system, Ford’s Sync 3 multimedia interface, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, heated and cooled front seats, and illuminated door sills.

Available go-fast options include a new 10-speed automatic that was co-developed with GM, and Magnetorheological shocks. Navigation, a Shaker premium audio system, Recaro seats, racing stripes, alloy wheels ranging from 18 to 20 inches in diameter, a heated steering wheel, two-tone leather upholstery, and a reconfigurable 12-inch LCD cluster are also available. Ford also makes a full suite of active safety features available on the 2018 Mustang regardless of transmission choice and it includes adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist, and automatic high beams.

Like its predecessor, the 2018 Mustang can be had with a Performance package in both EcoBoost and GT models. The EcoBoost Performance package adds 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in summer performance tires, a Torsen limited-slip differential with a 3.55 axle ratio, larger brake rotors, a rear wing on fastback coupes, heavy-duty front springs, a unique chassis calibration, large rear anti-roll bar, and a specially tuned stability control, electric power steering system, and anti-lock brakes. The more powerful Mustang GT’s Performance package builds on the EcoBoost Performance package with six-piston Brembo front brakes, a larger radiator, a K-brace, a strut-tower brace, and a 3.73 axle ratio for the limited-slip differential when equipped with the standard six-speed manual. Mustang GTs with the Performance package feature a 3.55 axle ratio with the optional 10-speed automatic.