2018 Ford Mustang Revealed for Europe

The 2018 Ford Mustang’s 5.0-liter V-8 engine now offers 450 horsepower, gets a 10-speed automatic transmission, and a revised front grille for Europe—basically everything we already have in the U.S. versions including updated headlights and tweaked taillights.

“Europe’s passion for Mustang has proven even greater than we imagined—almost 30,000 Mustangs are already bringing one of the most iconic sights in motoring to the continent’s streets,” said Steven Armstrong, Ford Europe group VP and president, in a statement.

“There are few cars on the road that can deliver such a combination of heritage, style and performance to such a wide audience. The new Ford Mustang offers the most compelling package yet.”

Ford’s six-speed manual gearbox is enhanced to manage the extra horsepower for the V-8 engine with a twin-disc clutch and dual-mass flywheel.

The optional 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine now receives line lock, but loses a number of ponies. It now only offers 290 hp, down from 317 hp, in order to meet emissions standards, so if you want fast, you might want to opt for a V-8.

“Typically, when you shift gears, you give up time,” said Matthias Tonn, Ford Mustang chief program engineer.

“The Mustang’s new 10-speed transmission enables the engine to deliver peak power and torque while up-shifting, for faster acceleration and seamless performance. We expect the result to be our fastest accelerating Ford Mustang yet.”

Ford engineers recalibrated shock absorbers to improve overall stability through corners, and the rear suspension is stiffened with a cross-axis joint and thicker anti-roll bars.

Optional MagneRide suspension is available as well as the new Active Valve Performance Exhaust that offers Good Neighbor Mode. This feature allows drivers to adjust the sound of the exhaust so as to not annoy neighbors at startup.

Other tech goodie options include Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, and a customizable 12-inch digital cluster.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but Ford says deliveries of the new Mustang to customers will begin in 2018.