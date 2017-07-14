2018 Ford Mustang Inspires Orange Fury Ice Cream

Free Mustang-inspired ice cream this weekend! Ford and Los Angeles-based Coolhaus launched a limited edition Mustang-inspired Orange Fury ice cream sandwich, just in time for National Ice Cream Day on Sunday.

A Coolhaus ice cream truck outfitted with 2018 Mustang decals will give away free ice cream sandwiches in New York City. Follow the Coolhaus Twitter account to find the current location of the truck. In Southern California, just look for the lines outside of the Coolhaus shop in Culver City for your tasty free treat.

If you live in other parts of the country, Coolhaus ice cream can be found at Whole Foods, Target, and Safeway — but you’ll have to pay for it. It’s premium priced, but well worth it.

The latest Mustang is available with a 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost or a 5.0-liter V-8 engine.

A new Pony Package with the iconic corral grille is available on EcoBoost models. It also comes in three new exterior flavors – Kona Blue, Royal Crimson, and Orange Fury.

Barb Whalen, Ford color and materials design manager, worked with Coolhaus product developers “to capture the essence of the iconic pony car and its eye-popping new color.”

And the result looks delicious.

“I typically focus on things like color research, leather seats, and hand stitching, so this was definitely a bit different for me,” said Whalen in a release.

“It was fun applying some of those same design philosophies into helping Coolhaus create an ice cream flavor that really embodies the new Orange Fury color.”

Two Vanilla Whoopie cookies are covered in orange icing, sandwiched around a scoop of the one-of-a-kind Orange Fury ice cream. Then it is wrapped in potato wafer paper with edible ink. Yum.

“I’ve always been a fan of the Mustang, and was super excited when they came to us with such a special project,” said Natasha Case, Coolhaus CEO & founder, in a statement.

“We couldn’t be happier that one of the original American classics chose Coolhaus, a new American classic, as a way to add excitement to their latest innovation.”

The 2018 Ford Mustang is expected to arrive in dealerships this fall.