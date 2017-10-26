2018 Ford Mustang Gets the RTR Treatment for SEMA

If you can trust anyone to know a thing or two about awesome tuned Mustangs, it’s Vaughn Gittin Jr. Just look at how he handles this 900-hp tuned Mustang. Or this video of him drifting a Mustang on ice. But Gittin Jr. doesn’t only stick to drifting Mustangs. He also has a company that tunes them. And today, that company, RTR, unveiled its version of the 2018 Ford Mustang.

Aside from the RTR badges on the side, the most obvious sign you’re looking at an RTR Mustang is that set of illuminated “nostrils” on the front end. Whether you like the look or not, they were there on the last RTR Mustang, and they’re still there on the new one. Every RTR Mustang also comes with the graphics package you see here, as well as a signed plaque on the dash, and a tweaked aero package that includes that redesigned front bumper.

You can order your RTR Mustang with three stages of tune: Spec 1, Spec 2, and Spec 3. Details on what those include have not been released, but we do know that at least one of them offers more than 700 hp. That’s only Dodge Hellcat power, not nearly Dodge Demon power, but it should be enough to do the occasional burnout or kick the tail out on the track.

And if you like the idea of this Mustang but need something a little more practical, look for RTR to reveal what it calls an RTR Muscle Truck based on the Ford F-150 sometime soon. At the moment, all we know is that it’s inspired by the Ultimate Funhaver. So that should be pretty cool.

Both the RTR Mustang and the RTR Muscle Truck will be on display at SEMA this year. Expect more details such as pricing and exact horsepower figures to be announced at the show, as well.