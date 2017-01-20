2018 Ford Mustang Convertible Partially Drops Days After Coupe

Days after unveiling the updated 2018 Mustang Coupe, Ford has partially revealed the 2018 Mustang Convertible by releasing two photos of a GT convertible in Ingot Silver. Ford says that the Mustang Convertible will be embarking on tour of 50 regional auto shows, which we hope starts with next month’s 2017 Chicago auto show.

Ford did not reveal any information specific to the updated drop-top. Like the coupe, it will be offered in EcoBoost and GT flavors, with power coming from a 2.3-liter turbo-four or a 5.0-liter V-8, respectively. Both engines are set to receive a power upgrade, but Ford isn’t saying yet how much muscle it will add (the EcoBoost currently makes 310 hp, versus 435 hp for the GT). All variants will be available with Ford’s MagneRide suspension, its new 10-speed automatic transmission, and an active-valve exhaust that lets the driver pick their own exhaust volume setting.

Also making their way into the 2018 Mustang Convertible are the 12-inch digital instrument cluster, MyMode functionality, and active safety features like Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection. It also receives the coupe’s three new colors and 12 wheel choices.

Visually, the updated convertible pony car’s front end doesn’t appear to be any different from the coupe’s. It features the same hood and hood vents, grille, and standard LED front lighting. Ford did not reveal the rear of the convertible, but we imagine is retains the revised LED taillamps and new rear fascia, as well as the dual-tip exhaust for the EcoBoost and quad-tip exhaust for the GT.

The 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible will go on sale this fall alongside the coupe. We’re sure details will continue to drip out as the release date approaches.