2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage Edition Honors Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt

With only 500 total units scheduled for production, every Ford GT is a rare, special car. But for buyers who want their new GT to be extra special, Ford just announced the 2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage Edition.

The red and white livery is a throwback to Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt’s Ford GT40 MKIV that won Le Mans in 1967. It doesn’t get any extra performance, but it does come with new exterior and interior design touches, as well as a fancy new wheel finish.

Painted in glossy Race Red with white stripes and exposed carbon fiber, the ’67 Heritage Edition also gets white No. 1 graphics on the hood and doors.

The wheels are 20-inch one-piece forged aluminum with a silver finish and black lug nuts. You also get red brake calipers and silver mirror caps to complete the exterior look.

Inside, the carbon-fiber seats and steering wheel both get new leather trim with red contrast stitching. The paddle shifters get changed to anodized gray, and the seat belts have been switched to red.

The instrument panel, door bezels, and cross-brace all get a dark metal finish. Finally, the door sills, air conditioning vents, and center console are now made from carbon fiber.

“In creating a worthy successor to the 2017 Heritage edition, we logically looked at our next historic Le Mans victory with the all-American team of Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt,” said Dave Pericak, global director Ford Performance, in a statement.

“The 2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage edition pays homage to that win, with a modern take on one of the most important vehicles in Ford’s storied history of racing.”

At the moment, Ford hasn’t said anything about pricing or how many it will build, only saying the ’67 Heritage Edition will be built in “limited quantities.”

For a closer look, you can see the special-edition GT on display at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, or head to the configurator on the Ford GT website.