New 3.3-Liter, Twin-Turbo V-6 Powering 2018 Ford F-150, Expedition Makes 290 Horsepower

Ford has finally announced horsepower and torque figures for the aluminum-intensive redesigned 2018 Ford F-150 pickup and new 2018 Ford Expedition SUV. A new Expedition Off-Road package was also revealed. Ford says that 75 percent of F-150 buyers opt for a V-6 engine.

2018 Ford F-150

The new naturally aspirated 3.3-liter V-6 base engine in the F-150 makes 290 hp at 6,500 rpm and 265 lb-ft of torque at 2,750 rpm – that’s 8 hp and 12 lb-ft more than the 2017 model’s base 3.7-liter V-6 engine. The new engine features dual port and direct injection in place of the 3.7-liter’s port injection. A six-speed automatic backs the 3.3-liter engine.

The second-generation dual port and direct injected 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6 now makes 325 hp at 5,000 rpm and 400 lb-ft at 2,750 rpm. Although horsepower is the same, the torque figure is up 25 lb-ft compared to before. Dual port and direct injection has also been added to the revamped 5.0-liter V-8 engine, which now makes 395 hp at 5,750 rpm and 400 lb-ft at 3,850 rpm. Ford also added spray-on bore liner technology first seen in production on the Mustang Shelby GT350/R’s 5.2-liter Voodoo flat-plane-crank V-8. By replacing the cast-iron sleeves, the technology reduces an undisclosed amount of weight.

Power for the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6, which was redesigned for 2017, remains the same at 375 hp at 5,000 rpm and 470 lb-ft at 3,500 rpm in standard pickups and 450 hp at 5,000 rpm and 510 lb-ft at 3,500 rpm in the Raptor. Power for the all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V-6 will be announced later.

With the exception of the 3.3-liter V-6, all engines are backed by a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ford claims that with its lightweight alloy body and more efficient new and/or revised engines, the 2018 F-150 pickup returns improved fuel economy. Estimated EPA fuel mileage will also be announced later.

2018 Ford Expedition

Ford also revealed power ratings for the 2018 Ford Expedition and Expedition Max SUV. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine makes 375 hp at 5,000 rpm and 470 lb-ft at 3,500 with 87 octane in the XL, XLT, and Limited trims and 400 hp at 5,000 rpm and 480 lb-ft at 3,250 rpm on 93 octane for the Platinum trim. Those figures are up 10 hp and 35 lb-ft with 87 octane and up 50 hp and 60 lb-ft on 93 octane. Like the F-150, the Expedition’s EcoBoost V-6 is backed by a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Although fuel economy numbers haven’t been revealed, Ford says the 2018 Expedition’s more powerful and efficient engine with auto start/stop, new 10-speed auto, and lightweight aluminum-intensive body should provide a noticeable bump.

Ford says the 2018 Expedition can tow up to 9,300 pounds and is available with Pro Trailer Backup Assist to make connecting a trailer easier. XL trims are fleet only. The extended-wheelbase 2018 Ford Expedition MAX, offered on all trims, will also be available.

FX4 Off-Road Package

A new FX4 Off-Road package is available for the XLT trim. FX4 features include an electronic limited-slip rear differential with 3.73:1 gearing, off-road-tuned shocks, unique 18-inch alloy wheels with Magnetic Metallic painted finish wrapped in LT275/65R18 all-terrain tires, chrome running boards, FX4 badging, and rubber floor liners.

The FX4 Off-Road package also includes seven skid plates including a sand shield for the turbocharger intercoolers, steel plates for the steering gear, engine, transmission, and transfer case, plus a full-length guard for the fuel tank. The front chin spoiler has also been shortened to improve approach angles and avoid tall obstacles.

The new Terrain Management System offers seven drive modes for different terrain. The modes include Normal, Sport, Tow/Haul, Eco, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Sand, and Mud/Rut. The FX4 features manual selection between two- and four-wheel-drive.

The 2018 Ford F-150 pickup and 2018 Ford Expedition will both go on sale this fall, while the new 3.0-liter Power Stroke in the F-150 will be available next spring.

Source: Ford