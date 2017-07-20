2018 Ford F-150 Police Pickup Ready to Respond

Here’s a Ford you don’t want a ride in — unless of course you are the one doing the driving.

If that’s the case, you are probably packing a firearm, sporting mirrored sunglasses, and wearing a badge. If you aren’t, good luck with your cameo appearance on “Cops.”

The all-new 2018 F-150 Police Responder was made especially for law enforcers looking for a more versatile and capable patrol vehicle.

Note to baddies: the police pickup is based on the F-150 FX4 off-roader and is capable of speeds up to 100 mph thanks to the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 sitting under its black and white hood. The engine delivers 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, managed by a ten-speed automatic, and four-wheel drive comes standard.

Ford claims under oath that its truck offers the largest passenger volume, payload, and towing capacity of any pursuit-rated police vehicle.

“Ford’s 2018 F-150 Police Responder is the perfect all-terrain law enforcement vehicle,” said Stephen Tyler, Ford’s police brand marketing manager, in a statement.

“Aside from its industry-first on-road pursuit capability, this purpose-built pickup can comfortably seat five, while providing capability in off-road patrol situations for officers in rural environments patrolled by sheriff’s departments, border patrol operations and the Department of Natural Resources.”

Ford’s F-150 Police Responder also comes equipped with a police-calibrated brake system with upgraded calipers and pads, upgraded front-stabilizer bar, and 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires.

Inside, the responder gets a column shifter with center-seat delete, heavy-duty cloth front seats, vinyl rear seating, and heavy-duty vinyl flooring.

The 2018 F-150 Police Responder joins Ford’s Police Responder Hybrid Sedan, Interceptor Sedan and Utility, Expedition Special Service Vehicle, and Transit Prisoner Transport.

If you see any of these vehicles in your rear view mirror with its lights flashing, you might want to pull over.