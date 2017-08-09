2018 Ford F-150 Fuel Economy Numbers Are Out

The 2018 Ford F-150 offers updated engines for the new model year, and now we know just how efficient they are. Fuel economy has improved on F-150s equipped with the base engine, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6, and the 5.0-liter V-8.

The improvements come in part thanks to standard auto stop/start technology and a new 10-speed automatic that comes with most models. At its most efficient, the gas-powered F-150 achieves an impressive 20/26/22 mpg city/highway/combined.

If you recall, a naturally aspirated 3.3-liter V-6 replaced the base 3.5-liter engine for the 2017 model year. The new engine produces 290 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque, an increase of 8 hp and 12 lb-ft. Models powering just the rear wheels receive a boost of 2 mpg in combined fuel economy, hitting 19/25/22 mpg. Four-wheel-drive models are rated 18/23/20 mpg, up 1 mpg combined from the 2017 model.

The second-generation 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine produces 325 hp and 400 lb-ft, the same horsepower as before but up 25 lb-ft from last year. According to EPA estimates, this engine should achieve 20/26/22 mpg, up 1 mpg in the city from last year. Four-wheel-drive versions net 19/24/21 mpg, an increase of 1 mpg combined.

The 5.0-liter V-8 engine receives 395 hp and 400 lb-ft, up 10 hp and 13 lb-ft. For the first time, this engine comes paired to a 10-speed automatic. Fuel economy on the V-8 tops out at 17/23/19 mpg city/highway/combined, or 16/22/18 mpg with four-wheel drive. Both configurations represent a 1 mpg increase in combined fuel economy from the 2017 model.

Fuel economy for the remaining two engines on the F-150 remain unchanged from last year. A 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 still tops out at 18/25/21 mpg, or 17/23/19 mpg with four-wheel drive. The Raptor receives a higher-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 and gets just 15/18/16 mpg.

Ford also announced that the regular 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 can tow 13,200 pounds. Previously, towing maxed out at 12,200 pounds.

We’re still waiting on final specs for the all-new 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6. That model will be available next spring, while other F-150s go on sale this fall.