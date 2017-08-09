2018 Ford F-150 Fuel Economy Numbers Are Out

The 2018 Ford F-150 offers updated engines for the new model year, and now we know just how efficient they are. Fuel economy has improved on F-150s equipped with the base engine, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6, and the 5.0-liter V-8.
The improvements come in part thanks to standard auto stop/start technology and a new 10-speed automatic that comes with most models. At its most efficient, the gas-powered F-150 achieves an impressive 20/26/22 mpg city/highway/combined.
If you recall, a naturally aspirated 3.3-liter V-6 replaced the base 3.5-liter engine for the 2017 model year. The new engine produces 290 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque, an increase of 8 hp and 12 lb-ft. Models powering just the rear wheels receive a boost of 2 mpg in combined fuel economy, hitting 19/25/22 mpg. Four-wheel-drive models are rated 18/23/20 mpg, up 1 mpg combined from the 2017 model.
The second-generation 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine produces 325 hp and 400 lb-ft, the same horsepower as before but up 25 lb-ft from last year. According to EPA estimates, this engine should achieve 20/26/22 mpg, up 1 mpg in the city from last year. Four-wheel-drive versions net 19/24/21 mpg, an increase of 1 mpg combined.
The 5.0-liter V-8 engine receives 395 hp and 400 lb-ft, up 10 hp and 13 lb-ft. For the first time, this engine comes paired to a 10-speed automatic. Fuel economy on the V-8 tops out at 17/23/19 mpg city/highway/combined, or 16/22/18 mpg with four-wheel drive. Both configurations represent a 1 mpg increase in combined fuel economy from the 2017 model.
Fuel economy for the remaining two engines on the F-150 remain unchanged from last year. A 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 still tops out at 18/25/21 mpg, or 17/23/19 mpg with four-wheel drive. The Raptor receives a higher-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 and gets just 15/18/16 mpg.
Ford also announced that the regular 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 can tow 13,200 pounds. Previously, towing maxed out at 12,200 pounds.
We’re still waiting on final specs for the all-new 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6. That model will be available next spring, while other F-150s go on sale this fall.
Comments
We’ve Temporarily Removed Comments
As part of our ongoing efforts to make AutomobileMag.com better, faster, and easier for you to use, we’ve temporarily removed comments as well as the ability to comment. We’re testing and reviewing options to possibly bring comments back. As always, thanks for reading AutomobileMag.com.