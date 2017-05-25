2018 Ford Expedition Can Pull Two Fullsize Pickups

Ford has announced that the redesigned 2018 Expedition has a tow rating of 9,300 pounds, which the automaker says is best-in-class. That’s equal to two 4,510-lb 2017 Chevrolet Silverado WTs, two 4,517-lb Ram 1500s, or even two 4,051-lb Ford F-150s — all with a few hundred pounds to spare.

“With best-in-class towing capability of 9,300 pounds and available Pro Trailer Backup Assist, you can spend more time on the water rather than struggling to back up and launch your boat,” said Craig Patterson, Ford SUV marketing manager, in a statement.

Pro Trailer Backup Assist is a nifty feature that makes it easy to back up a trailer like a pro by simply turning a knob.

It’s a great option if you plan on pulling a large boat or a big camper on a regular basis. Fords claims that over “50 percent of Expedition customers value towing, and 15 percent tow weekly or monthly.”

Under the hood, the 2018 Expedition offers a 3.5-liter V-6 EcoBoost engine that makes an estimated 365 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a new 10-Speed automatic transmission.

The SUV is the first Ford to feature wireless charging for smartphones and also offers four 12-volt power points, six USB chargers, and a 110-volt power outlet for its passengers.

The all-new 2018 Ford Expedition goes on sale this fall.