2018 Ford Edge Adds SEL Sport Appearance Package

The 2018 Ford Edge gets a bit edgier with the addition of a special appearance package for the SEL trim.

Debuting at the Dallas Fort Worth Auto Show, the SEL Sport Appearance Package adds a number of cosmetic upgrades to the exterior and interior of the Ford Edge. Along with unique 19-inch wheels, the package provides blacked-out headlamp bezels and side window trim. The grille surround, mirror caps, rear spoiler, and skid plates have all been painted in Magnetic Metallic.

Many higher-trim vehicles force buyers into opting for leather seats, but that’s not the case with this model. The automaker specifically chose cloth seats to accommodate customers who live in hotter climates. But these cloth seats are a bit more luxurious than most because they feature Umber-colored Miko sueded cloth perforated inserts and sueded cloth on the front seat headrest. Specially badged floor mats finish off the look.

Technology goodies include Ford’s Sync 3 infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, a premium audio system, a rear camera, and a reverse sensing system. Buyers can also get a panoramic sunroof, black roof rack side rails, blind spot monitoring, hands-free liftgate, and navigation.

Available this fall, the SEL Sport Appearance Package has a suggested price of $1,295.