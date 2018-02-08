2018 Fiat 500 Gets Bump in Power

Producing 101 hp and 97 lb-ft of torque, the old Fiat 500 had just enough power for everyday driving, unless you needed to climb a hill. Fortunately, Fiat is injecting more power into the microcar for the 2018 model year.

Now, the 2018 Fiat 500 gets a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine as standard equipment. This unit produces 135 hp and 150 lb-ft of torque, which should help in terms of acceleration. The engine comes paired to a standard five-speed manual or optional six-speed automatic transmission. Premium fuel is recommended.

Pop and Lounge models also receive a new performance braking system, sport suspension, 16-inch aluminum wheels, and ParkView rear backup camera. Fiat also changed up the look of the new 500 by adding a sport spoiler, fog lamps, body-color front and rear fascias, side-sill ground effects, and a Turbo badge on the liftgate. Three new colors will be available on the 500 lineup, including Brilliante Red, Mezzanotte Blue Pearl, and Vesuvio Black Pearl.

The Abarth is powered by a 1.4-liter turbo engine making 160 hp and 170 lb-ft of torque with a five- speed manual or 157 hp and 183 lb-ft of torque with a six-speed automatic. This model boasts a performance suspension, 16-inch black aluminum wheels, Pirelli tires with red brake calipers, dual-exhaust system, and three-mode electronic stability control with torque transfer control system to maximize throttle performance while cornering. Those who buy or lease a Fiat 500 Abarth receive a one-day driving session at the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving.

The 2018 Fiat 500 will be available to order this month. The cars start arriving in dealerships during the second quarter of 2018.

Fiat confirmed it will continue to offer the 500X crossover, the slow-selling 500L wagon, and the 500e battery electric car for the 2018 model year. The crossover and wagon feature a standard turbo engine, and they add a standard Uconnect 4 system with a 7-inch display compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.