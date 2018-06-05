Pre-War Cars from the 2018 Fallbrook Car Show

Every year over Memorial Day Weekend, the Southern California community of Fallbrook, which sits about an hour’s trip up Interstate 15 away from San Diego, hosts a car show organized by the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club.

The 2018 edition of the Fallbrook Car Show was held at the Pala Mesa Resort and the variety and of years, makes, and models coupled with an almost concourse vibe made for a great Sunday. From horseless carriages to muscle cars, pre-war hot rods, executive saloons and imported sports cars, there was something for everyone.