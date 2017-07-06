2018 Dodge Durango SRT Pricing Announced

Dodge announced pricing information for the 2018 Durango SRT that will arrive at dealerships this winter.
If you are in the market for a three-row SUV that boasts a quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds and can sprint from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds, expect to pony up at least $64,090 for starters.
The Durango SRT packs a potent 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 under its hood. It delivers 475 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
“The new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is America’s fastest, most powerful, and most capable three-row SUV,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge head, in a press release.
“This is what you get, when you take everything great about the Durango and combine it with the performance of the Charger SRT: a 12-second quarter mile, 8,700-lb.-toy hauling, three-row muscle car.”
Inside, the SRT sports a performance steering wheel with paddle shifters, Torqueflite t-handled shifter, wrapped pillars, and a suede headliner.
It’s available in seven flavors, including B5 Blue, Billet Clear Coat, Bruiser Gray, Dark Black, Granite, Octane Red Pearl Coat, and White Knuckle Clear Coat.
As a nice bonus, Dodge says customers who buy a 2018 Durango SRT will receive a full-day session at the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving in Chandler, Arizona. We imagine the coffee is gratis too, but the donut sessions are extra.
The “three-row Charger” SUV will be built at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit and is expected to arrive at dealerships this winter.
