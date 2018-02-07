2018 Dodge Durango R/T and SRT Gets Stripes and More Mopar Performance Goodies

Need an SUV that can haul more than just ass? The 2018 Dodge Durango is laying big tracks for you. Durango R/T and SRT models now sport custom stripes in five flavors and are available with a stack of optional performance upgrades.

Dodge plans to unleash the new goodies that include carbon-fiber interior bits, a performance exhaust, and more at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show. For starters, Mopar’s performance lowering spring kit is priced at $325 and will become available next month.

“Our Dodge//SRT performance enthusiasts are always looking for ways to make their vehicle their own,” said Steve Beahm, Dodge//SRT and FCA head, in a statement.

“The available stripes and carbon fiber throughout the interior really give Durango a custom look from the factory, and they are perfectly complemented by Mopar’s available exhaust systems and performance springs, which make Durango even more fun to drive.”

The lowering spring kit on the Durango SRT drops the SUV 0.6-inches closer to the pavement for better handling and a more sinister look out on the street.

Dodge’s three-row SRT now packs a Hemi V-8 that delivers 475 hp and 470 lb ft of torque. It can tow up to 8,700 pounds Dodge claims. The 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 engine offers 360 horsepower and 390 lb-ft. of torque and can tow up to 7,400 pounds we are told.

And the base 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine offers 295 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque and can tow 6,200 pounds. The engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Mopar’s new performance exhaust systems are available now and retail for $1,850 for the SRT and $1,595 for the R/T trims. A new SRT Interior Appearance Group offers a premium-wrapped instrument panel, Dinamica soft-touch headliner, and a carbon-fiber instrument panel and door bezels for $2,495.

The new stripe packages for the front and rear fascias, hood, roof, and tailgate are offered in Bright Blue, Flame Red, Gunmetal, Black, and Sterling Silver and retail for $1,195 when they go on sale in March.