2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Gets Performance Pages Data Display

Another week, another Demon teaser. The latest video reveals that the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will be available with a unique version of Dodge’s Performance Pages data display.

Performance Pages will be accessible through an 8.4-inch UConnect touchscreen infotainment system, and can bring up real-time graphs showing horsepower and torque; gauges for engine temperature, oil pressure, air-fuel ratio, and boost pressure; a g meter showing lateral and longitudinal g forces; and timers for reaction time, 0-60 mph, eighth mile, and quarter mile performance. Performance Pages will also feature driver-selectable line lock, rpm-adjustable launch control, and adjustability for the shift light in the gauge cluster. All of this data can be recorded so drivers can compare results and improve their technique or adjust for different track or weather conditions.

An image of the Uconnect screen reveals the Demon will use a liquid-to-air intercooler just like the Hellcat. However, the Demon will get the first-ever factory application of an after-run chiller, which keeps the cooling fans and intercooler pump running after shutdown until it reaches a target temperature. Naturally, the Demon will also offer different drive modes, including Auto (Street), Drag, and Custom. Each mode has multiple tuning options, but Custom lets you mix and match performance attributes from Street and Drag.

This months-long tease will continue until mid-April, so we still have a long way to go before we learn how much power the Demon makes, among other details. Check out the latest video at www.ifyouknowyouknow.com and stay tuned for more info as we get it.