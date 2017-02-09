2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Teaser #5 Shows Off Hood Scoop, Supercharger

Dodge has released its fifth teaser video for the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon ahead of its debut at the 2017 New York auto show. Titled “Forced Induction,” this clip is showcasing the Demon’s one-of-a-kind Air Grabber hood scoop.

Dodge says the functional Air Grabber hood is the largest scoop ever installed on a production vehicle, measuring more than 45 square inches. The model also features a large air box sealed to the hood scoop and two functional Air Catcher headlamps. The updates help increase airflow and drop the inlet air temperature by more than 30 degrees compared with the 707-hp Hellcat. In the latest teaser video, we see the flow path of the air through the cold air intake and supercharger.

Although Dodge hasn’t released any specs, the Demon is expected to be the fastest muscle car in the world, surpassing performance numbers for the Hellcat. Recently, Dodge revealed that the Demon is as much as 215 pounds lighter than its Hellcat sibling. Some of that savings comes from removing the standard front passenger and rear seats and eliminating the carpet. Further aiding performance, the Demon also benefits from significantly wider 18-by-11-inch wheels wrapped in Demon-exclusive 315-width Nitto NT05R drag radials.

Stay tuned for more on the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon leading up to the reveal in April. For now, watch the video below for a closer look at the hood.

Source: Dodge