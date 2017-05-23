2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Starts at $86,090

After a months-long tease, Dodge dropped everything we ever wanted to know about the new 2018 Challenger SRT Demon on us at the New York auto show. Everything, that is, except price. Now we know the limited-production muscle coupe will start at $86,090, including $1,700 gas guzzler tax and $1,095 destination charge.

The Challenger Demon is capable of producing 840 hp and 770 lb-ft of torque from its supercharged 6.2-liter V-8, but to unlock that capability you’ll need to pay – but thankfully not that much. The Demon Crate, which includes the performance hardware and software necessary to run high-octane race gas, is available for just $1. The crate also includes a pair of narrow front drag wheels, conical performance air filter, two valve stems, a passenger mirror block-off plate, and Demon-branded tools like a hydraulic floor jack with matching bag, cordless impact wrench with charger, torque wrench with extension and lugnut socket, tire pressure gauge, tool bag, and fender cover. The crate, which Dodge values at $6,140, also comes with a foam case made to fit in the Demon’s trunk and hold the skinny front runner wheels and tools.

The Demon comes stripped from the factory, but you can order a front passenger seat in cloth, rear bench seat in either cloth or leather, or the Demon trunk carpet kit for $1 each. Other options will cost you actual money. A power sunroof will cost you an extra $4,995, while the Painted Black Satin Graphics package, which includes a black hood, roof, and decklid costs $3,495. A satin black hood by itself is $1,995. The Leather Front Seat Group adds heated and ventilated Laguna leather front seats with Alcantara inserts and embossed Demon logos, a heated steering wheel, premium floor mats, power tilt/telescoping steering column, and bright-finish pedals for $1,595. Choose the Comfort Group with Leather seats and you’ll get those same fancy buckets and all the equipment of the leather seat package plus an 18-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with 900-watt amplifier and two subwoofers for $2,495. That system is also available in the Comfort Audio Group, which specifies cloth seats instead of leather, for $995. Red seat belts run $195.

The Demon is available in 15 different exterior colors, with Billet Silver, Destroyer Grey, Go Mango, Granite Crystal, Maximum Steel, Octane Red, Pitch Black, Redline, TorRed, White Knuckle, and Yellow Jacket all available at launch. B5 Blue, F8 Green, Indigo Blue, and Plum Crazy will be available later on. As we previously reported, just 3,300 copies are slated for production, with 3,000 of those destined for the U.S. and the rest for Canada. Production will begin this summer at FCA’s Brampton, Ontario, plant in Canada, and the first deliveries to Dodge dealerships will begin in the fall.

Compared to a 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, the Demon costs $20,200 more. And while $86,090 is a lot to ask for a Challenger, there’s a lot more than just a more powerful engine and wide-body fenders at play with this limited-edition Dodge. You can read all about the engineering that went into the Demon here.