Final 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Rolled Off the Line

Say goodbye to Dodge’s beloved street-legal drag car. The last copy of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon rolled off the line at the Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada this week.

The last Demon will make its way to the Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction in Connecticut from June 20-23. Here, it will be sold in a pairing with the very last Dodge Viper. All proceeds will go to the United Way, a nonprofit organization aimed at supporting health, education, and financial stability in communities worldwide.

Before it hits the auction block, the Demon will travel to an upfit center where workers will put the finishing touches on the car. Although it initially rolled off the line in Brampton with a black paint job, the Demon will receive an exclusive red exterior to match the color of the final Viper. It will also get 18-inch aluminum wheels, 18-inch Demon drag radial tires, Demon logos, and unique VIN badging.

We’re sad to see the Demon go, but its departure is not a surprise. Dodge said from the very beginning that it would offer the car for a single model year. A total of 3,000 were allotted for the U.S. and an additional 300 were given to Canada.

The Challenger SRT Demon knocks its 707-hp Hellcat sibling out of the park. It delivers 840 hp from its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V-8 engine when running on race gas. Riding on specially designed, street-legal NT05R drag radials, the drag car can hit 60 mph in 2.3 seconds, FCA claims. The automaker also says it can run the quarter-mile in an NHRA-certified 9.65 seconds at 140 mph, and that it’s the first production car that can lift its front wheels at launch.

For more on the Demon and Viper auction, visit DodgeGarage.com.