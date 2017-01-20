Vin Diesel Possibly Leaks the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon on Facebook

It appears FCA is having issues keeping its upcoming Dodge Challenger SRT Demon under wraps. The Demon’s official debut is still months away, but thanks to Vin Diesel and an eagle-eyed Instagram user, we now possibly have a clear look at the Dodge’s new halo car.

First up is a Facebook video Vin Diesel previously recorded while speaking to crew members at the conclusion of filming “Fast 8,” the latest installment in “the Fast and the Furious” movie franchise. Directly behind Vin Diesel are two Challengers with a number of visual cues hinting at SRT Demon treatments. The hood scoop, for example, is much wider than the one found on the Challenger SRT Hellcat and the wider wheels and widebody treatment are also apparent. A closer look at the front fender reveals what appears to be the new Demon logo that first debuted on the Demon’s dedicated website (http://www.dodge.com/en/ifyouknowyouknow).

More recently, Instagram page moparmemes posted a video of a mysterious Challenger that looks identical to aforementioned cars on the “Fast 8” set.

Dodge will slowly tease the Challenger SRT Demon leading up to the April reveal. Details are slim at this point, but expect power to exceed the Hellcat’s 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. The automaker said the Demon will be 200 pounds lighter than the Hellcat and hinted at a number of handling upgrades as well. Has the Demon been leaked in these videos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.