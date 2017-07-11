2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Gets Its Own Insurance Provider

Known for insuring classic cars and enthusiast vehicles, Hagerty will now provide its services to owners of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The company will offer specialized coverage to the 3,000 U.S. and 300 Canadian customers who order the 840-hp muscle car.

“We are living in the golden age of automotive performance, and the Demon is the latest example that speaks directly to the hearts of enthusiasts,” said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty, in a recent release. “The insurance industry had a hand in ending the first great muscle car era, and we’re here to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself.” Hagerty is the official insurer of the Demon, Dodge says.

Demons covered by Hagerty will benefit from the Guaranteed Value policy, which will come in handy for owners who total their Demon. The vehicle’s value is set at the time the policy is issued, eliminating the need to negotiate on the car’s worth in such a circumstance.

The Demon arrives in dealerships this fall with a starting price of $86,090. Under the hood is a 6.2-liter HEMI V-8 engine producing 840 hp and 770 lb-ft of torque. Dodge says it should hit 60 mph in a mere 2.3 seconds. Unfortunately, as long as you keep the standard drag radial tires, Dodge advises you not to move the vehicle in temperatures below 15 degrees Fahrenheit or drive it on the highway.

For those itching to take a drag car on the streets, Hagerty has set up a dedicated Demon insurance hotline at (844) 840-8733.