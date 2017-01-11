2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Coming to New York

When Dodge unveiled the Challenger and Charger Hellcat, the world couldn’t stop talking about it. A 707 horsepower, sub-$70,000 muscle car built for the average Joe to take to work? Are they mad? Obviously, yes, as Dodge has announced that it has built something even more powerful, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

Named after the 1971 Dodge Demon, a muscular variant of the Dodge Dart that packed a 340-ci (5.6-liter) V-8, the new “ultimate performance halo” will be unveiled in April at the 2017 New York auto show, two days prior to the premier of the “Fate of the Furious” in which is may be appearing.

“Most cars attempt to be everything to everybody. Then there are the rare few that revel in a single objective, rendering them totally irresistible to a subculture,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car brands for Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT for North America. Adding, “The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is conceived, designed and engineered for a subculture of enthusiasts who know that a tenth is a car [length], and a half second is your reputation.”

To hype up the upcoming muscle car, Dodge launched a teaser video called “Cage,” which you can watch at www.ifyouknowyouknow.com. Dodge says more clips will be released as the show approaches, revealing more details about the uber-Challenger.

It’s not certain what, if any, connection the Demon has to the rumored Challenger ADR (American Drag Racer), but we certainly can’t wait to find out.

The 2017 New York auto show press days are April 12 and 13, and the show opens to the public on April 14.