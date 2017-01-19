New 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Video

The tease for the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon continues with a new video posted to www.ifyouknowyouknow.com. The video, titled “Reduction,” reveals that the Demon trims more than 200 pounds from the curb weight of its Hellcat sibling.

Dodge says the Challenger Demon will be the brand’s performance halo car, and though it hasn’t revealed numbers yet, we expect the new model’s output to eclipse the Challenger Hellcat’s 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque.

2017 Dodge Challenger RT Scat Pack

According to Dodge, clues hinting at what it has done to “adjust” the Challenger’s interior, wheels, steering, brakes, and suspension are hidden in the 24-second video. One thing that we notice is that the rear wheels look significantly wider than the Challenger Hellcat’s 20 x 9.5-inch alloys. We also notice the hood bulge is larger, possibly to accommodate a bigger supercharger.

In the first video, titled “Cage,” we saw the robotic Hellcat mascot morph into a demon. Dodge will be releasing more teaser videos leading up to the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon’s debut at the New York auto show in April. Watch the new video at www.ifyouknowyouknow.com and tell us what you think Dodge has in store.