2018 Dodge Challenger Demon Gets Anti-Lag Wizardry

Debuting at the upcoming New York Auto Show, the Dodge Challenger Demon is being teased as the most ferocious Dodge vehicle ever. With a teaser campaign that started the week after the Detroit auto show, the latest Demon release is all about how the street-legal drag car uses its newly developed anti-lag launch mode.

Usually anti-lag is associated with heavily turbocharged motors. To keep the turbochargers spooled, the engine management system sends little droplets of ignited fuel through the turbocharger, thus spinning it and keeping it in boost. These systems are usually found on race cars such as you’d see in the World Rally Championship and more recently in Formula Drift where these systems have a habit of shooting foot-long flames out of the exhaust.

The Demon’s anti-lag system, however, will be a little different.

According to Dodge, the new launch mode is more of an “advanced torque reserve launch system” than your straightforward anti-lag. Unlike traditional systems where fuel is sent through to keep the turbocharger spinning, Dodge’s Demon will push air through its intake system and close off the supercharger’s bypass valve, “prefilling” the supercharger. In other words, the system spools the supercharger up for the hardest launch possible.

Additionally, Dodge states that the torque reserve system also “manages fuel flow to cylinders and changes spark timing. It balances engine rpm and torque; the Challenger SRT Demon’s powertrain controller will briefly cut fuel flow to selected cylinders. This creates the noticeable change in the exhaust tone. The controller also advances or retards the ignition timing to fine-tune the engine rpm/torque balance.”

This system then dumps all available torque to the Nitto-supplied 315/40R 18 NT05R street-legal drag radials and sends the supercharged Demon down the drag strip as fast as possible. Dodge claims this conglomeration of parts of anti-lag wizardry allows the upcoming Challenger SRT Demon to “generate more than 35 percent higher launch force than a [standard] Challenger Hellcat.”

Unfortunately, unlike other anti-lag systems, because of how Dodge tuned the Challenger SRT Demon, you won’t see any flames shooting out of the exhaust, as evidenced by the video below of the car smoking a drag strip. While the video itself is cleverly edited to insure that no armchair drag racers are able to clock the Demon’s ET, it looks obscenely fast.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will debut at the New York Auto Show Tuesday, April 11. However, between now and then, there are five more teasers to get everyone excited about its upcoming release.