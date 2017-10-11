2018 Chrysler Pacifica Adds S Appearance Package

Perhaps it’s more suitable on a Dodge Durango or a Ram 1500, but a new blacked-out exterior package is coming soon to the Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

The 2018 Chrysler Pacifica features black accents on the grille surround, headlamp units, and wing badges as part of a new S Appearance Package. Blacked-out bits can also be seen on the 18-inch wheels, or optional 20-inch wheels. A black roof rack is standard on most trims equipped with the package.

Open the doors and you’ll find a black interior with gray stitching. The steering wheel features Piano Black trim, and “S” badging can be seen on the seats. The headliner, A-pillar trim, front overhead console, and visors are all black.

It won’t cost that much to make your Pacifica a little more stealthy. The S Appearance Package will be available to order starting this week for $595. It can be tacked onto Touring Plus, Touring L, Touring L Plus, and Limited models. Upgrading to the 20-inch wheels adds an extra $995 to the price tag, however.

Other than the new appearance package, the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica also gets standard SafetyTec across all models. This feature bundles together ParkSense rear park assist with stop feature, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross path detection. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard on every model.

Pacificas with the new appearance package arrive in dealerships this fall.