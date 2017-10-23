Chevrolet Does a Stand Up Job on 2018 Traverse SUP Concept

Whatsup? The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse SUP concept is what’s up for this year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chevrolet says the tuned Traverse, “integrates one of the fastest-growing watersports—stand up paddleboarding—with Chevy’s redesigned three-row SUV.”

The concept showcases a roof-mounted Chevrolet Accessories Stand Up Paddleboard Carrier by Thule and a matching blue Riviera Paddlesurf paddleboard.

The white and blue, two-toned concept features blue wave graphics across its side panels that connect with the truck’s LED headlights.

Chevy’s surf hauler also sports lots of chrome accents, gloss black rockers and wheel wells, and tinted windows.

Up front, the darkened grille wears a black Bow Tie. Around back, there are assist steps, a black cargo liner, and a trailer hitch kit.

It rolls on 20-inch aluminum wheels in black with black lug nuts. Inside, it gets illuminated front door sill plates and black Traverse-embroidered headrests

The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse is available in two new trim levels—RS and High Country, as well as L, LS, LT, and Premier.

Under the hood, a 3.6-liter V-6 engine is standard and a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine is available in the RS model.

Chevy’s Traverse SUP concept will be on display at SEMA from October 31 to November 3.