2018 Chevrolet Traverse Priced from $30,875

The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse gains a more trucklike body, a new lightweight platform, and updated engines and trim levels. Pricing starts at $30,875, Chevrolet announced today.
At this starting price, the Traverse is sandwiched between its two platform-mates. The 2018 Buick Enclave will start at north of $40,000, while the smaller 2018 GMC Acadia begins at $29,995.
Standard features on the Traverse include keyless entry and push-button start, an infotainment system with built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic tri-zone climate control, and USB charging in all three rows. The LS, which offers standard deep tinted glass and available all-weather floor mats, begins at $32,995. A step up is the $35,495 LT, which adds fog lamps, roof rails, body-color mirror caps, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The LT Leather trim level boasts an interior leather package, upgraded 20-inch aluminum wheels, side blind zone alert with rear cross traffic alert, surround vision with bird’s-eye view, and rear park assist with audible warning—for a total of $42,095.
At the higher end of the spectrum, the Premier model features a dual-outlet exhaust, wireless device charging, LED D-Optic bi-function projector-beam headlamps, body-color moldings with chrome inserts, and outside heated power-adjustable body-color mirrors with turn signal indicators and auto dimming. Prices for this model start at $45,395. The High Country tops the range at $52,995, offering a unique interior trim with Loft Brown leather and suede accents, unique badging, heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch, and standard twin-clutch all-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is standard on the High Country and available on the LS, LT/Leather, and Premier trim levels.
The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse comes with a 3.6-liter V-6 making 310 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. Chevrolet will also bring out an RS model that packs a 2.0-liter turbo-four with 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque.
Check out the configurator for the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse to create your own version.
