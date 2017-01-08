First Look: 2018 Chevrolet Traverse

Subcompact and compact crossover/utility vehicles may be all the rage these days, but if you follow the money, you need to take notice of what Chevrolet says is the fifth-largest segment in the auto biz: midsize sport/utilities like the all-new 2018 Traverse that made its debut at the 2017 Detroit auto show, which gets a truckier look even as it becomes more car-like under the sheetmetal.

To that last point, the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse will have a 2.0-liter turbo-four standard, a type of powerplant once considered too small and weak for three-row family trucksters, at least until the new Volvo XC90 set such engines free. Rated at 255 horsepower, and more importantly 295 pound-feet of torque, the Chevy’s turbo four will be the only engine offered in the new Traverse RS, which of course also will a feature sportier look (black grille bowtie, roof rack and daylight-opening molding) and will be available only with front-wheel-drive.

The second-generation Traverse loses up to 362 pounds versus the 2008-17 model, which brings the FWD version’s mass down to about 4,350 pounds in base trim. The much-stiffer body has lost about 111 of those 362 pounds.

Though the platform, chassis, and interior all are new, overall dimensions are virtually unchanged. A-pillars are made of pressed, formed steel are thin, for better outward visibility at no cost to rollover protection. The turbo-four RS as well as the rest of the lineup, including all-wheel-drive and 3.6-liter V-6 versions, get General Motors’ all-new nine-speed automatic for transverse engines, replacing a six-speed. It was co-developed with Ford Motor Company and made its debut in the 2017 Chevy Malibu sedan.

Chevrolet brass says the RS will do 0-60 mph in a bit more than seven seconds and will improve the Traverse’s EPA fuel economy estimate by as much as 7 mpg over the current FWD 3.6.-liter-powered Traverse’s 15/22/18 mpg city/highway/combined. The 2.0-liter’s fuel economy numbers will be up to 2 or 3 mpg better than V-6-equipped Traverses. That V-6, rated at 305 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (up 17-24 horsepower, but 6-10 pound-feet less than the old model), is the old, 3564-cc engine that has been around for about a decade and not the new 3649-cc, Active Fuel Management-equipped V-6 that premiered in the Cadillac CT6.

The new, optional AWD system now will be twin-clutch, for better performance on split-mu coefficients. All powertrains come with start/stop standard, and as in other new Chevys, there is no defeat button.

Like every other all-new model in Chevrolet’s lineup, “Premier” replaces “LTZ” in the trim hierarchy, though it’s no longer at the top. That would be the Chevy Traverse High Country, a name used on top-trim Silverados — and another wink and nod to truck-hungry American consumers.

It comes with “more chrome and premium details,” brand design chief John Cafaro explains, with an optional loft-brown leather interior, “aspirational in look and craftsmanship.” On the other end of the lineup, the base L and mid-range LT remain. All trim models come with Chevrolet’s signature “twin” cockpit, though with a more truck-like, truck-size center console, Cafaro says, which matches the more creased, muscular exterior sheetmetal. It also has class-leading third row space, the design chief asserts.

Chevrolet is anxious to push its large-midsize three-row SUV upmarket in a segment dominated by the Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander, and, especially, the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The segment’s average transaction prices are about $34,000-35,000, says Chevrolet marketing chief Steve Majoros, and the Traverse has traditionally traded in the $28,000-30,000 range. Such a makeover echoes what Mazda has done with its new CX-9, another competitor, and while it’s easy to imagine the Traverse High Country with sticker prices in the $40s, the ATPs still ought to be south of the Buick Enclave’s, whose replacement is expected late this year. A Cadillac based on this new Chi-plus platform – a stretch version of the Chi-platform 2017 GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5 – is expected shortly after.

The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse is scheduled to go on sale by mid-summer.

2018 Chevrolet Traverse Specifications